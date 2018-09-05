Tribeca TV Festival Adds 'Real Housewives,' 'Empire' Panels

The Tribeca TV Festival has added two more events to its second annual small-screen celebration, set for later this month.

The festival has added panels with castmembers from Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City and Fox's Empire, with the latter preceded by a world premiere screening of the fifth-season opener. The Housewives panel, looking back over 10 seasons of the reality TV show, will feature a conversation between executive producers Andy Cohen and Lisa Shannon and castmembers Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer. The Empire screening will be followed by a conversation with star Jussie Smollett.

Additionally, the festival announced that Laverne Cox will host a previously announced talk with Rosario Dawson.

The second annual Tribeca TV Festival will take place Sept. 20-23 at New York's Spring Studios.