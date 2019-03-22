'Real Time with Bill Maher' Tackles Robert Mueller Report: "We're Going to Subpoena Him"

Rep. Eric Swalwell, Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Defense for Russia Evelyn Farkas joined the HBO host to discuss the Mueller report, delivered Friday to the U.S. attorney general.

In response to the closing of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation Friday, which yielded no new indictments, Real Time with Bill Maher used a portion of its Friday night episode to discuss the long-awaited report on meddling in the 2016 election.

Host Maher was joined by U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Defense for Russia Evelyn Farkas.

At the top of their conversation, Maher gave his take on the report. "Democrats put too much trust in the Mueller report, because I don’t need the Mueller report to know he’s a traitor; I have a TV.”

Swalwell responded in agreement, "And people are on their way to jail, have gone to jail, there’s probably a farming out of other investigations, but yes, if you have a TV or a Twitter account you’ve already seen obstruction of justice.”

The politician then raised a point that he sees as critical to this issue: "But here’s what’s important is that the public sees the report contemporaneously with the president. He should not be allowed to edit, he should not be allowed to restrict or sanitize, and Mueller has to come before Congress and tell us its veracity.”

Maher asked whether Swalwell can make that happpen, to which he responded, "Yeah, we’re going to subpoena him."

Later, in Maher's "Overtime" segment, Maher asked his panel what should happen to Republican Congressmen who were "incredible enablers" of Trump after the Mueller investigation was made public. "Let me ask you this, we hope, some of us, that if justice really is done, some people will be going to jail, right up to the person number one. What about these people like Devin Nunes, who were just incredible enablers, Lindsay Graham, people like that. What is the appropriate punishment for them when this is all over?" he asked.

"Former Congressmen," Swalwell responded.

Guest Larry Charles responded, "But is that all? Weren't they also obstructing this as much as they could?"

"They shoved this out, buried the evidence, as we saw for two years, but you know what, let's just them former Congressmen," Swalwell said.

Maher then took the chance to make a joke: "Definitely not what they would say: 'Lock him up!'" (Maher was referring to a typical Trump rally cry about former presidential-election challenger Hillary Clinton.)