Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz Set Post-Elves Enterprise, Alfred Street Industries

Four months after announcing their departure from longtime company Magical Elves, prolific reality producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz have set their next act. The duo recently launched their new their new media and content venture, Alfred Street Industries.

Not distancing themselves too much from their past collaboration, which they sold to British media giant Tinopolis Group in 2014, the new venture is named after the West Hollywood Street where Magical Elves first set up shop. The new company already comes with a new project, National Geographic’s Brain Games reboot starring Keegan-Michael Key, and a new executive. Veteran producer and executive Dan Volpe, who worked with Cutforth and Lipsitz on Top Chef and Project Greenlight, will serve as Alfred Street’s senior vice president of content and production. Additionally, Erin Rott has joined as chief of staff.



“Our early days working on Alfred Street were a time of excitement and possibility as unscripted content changed the face of entertainment,” said Cutforth. “This moment feels very much the same for us – it’s an unprecedented time of evolution and we feel like everything we’ve done to this point has prepared us to thrive in this new chapter for our industry.”

Added Lipsitz, We feel incredibly lucky to be able to re-enter the marketplace now as both producers and directors, and to really have the time and opportunity to tell the kinds of stories we want to tell. We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support we’ve already received from our colleagues and friends and look forward to welcoming everyone to Alfred Street where we feel like anything can happen.”

Cutforth and Lipsitz’s departure from Magical Elves is not the most orthodox. Though they are no longer with the company, they continue to executive produce and keep a creative hand in flagship Top Chef and the recently relaunched Project Runway — both on Bravo.

Other series from Alfred Street are expected to go into production at various networks and platforms over the course of the year.