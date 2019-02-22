Reba McEntire Reveals She Turned Down a Role in 'Titanic'

"We were on tour and I had a lot of people on the payroll and we had these three months already scheduled to do the movie and then they got behind on scheduling," she explained when she visited 'Watch What Happens Live' on Thursday.

The cast of Titanic missed out on one very important star, apparently.

Reba McEntire revealed on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she turned down a role in the 1997 film.

During a game called "The McEntire Truth," the host and fellow guest Morris Chestnut had to guess if facts about the country singer and actress were true or false.

The final fact read about the singer was that she was offered to play the role of Molly Brown in Titanic, but had to turn it down. The character was based on a real person on the ship and was looked down upon by the other first-class passengers. Kathy Bates ended up playing the role.

After Cohen and Chestnut guessed that the fact was true, McEntire confirmed that it was "very true."

The singer explained that she ultimately turned down the role due to a scheduling conflict. "We were on tour and I had a lot of people on the payroll and we had these three months already scheduled to do the movie and then they got behind on scheduling and said, 'We're gonna have to move it in this time,'" she explained. "We couldn't reschedule all the arenas and everything."

Cohen asked if the was bothered by the success of the film, which went on to win 11 awards at the 1998 Oscars ceremony. "Well, sure. Absolutely," she said. "But you gotta take care of your people."