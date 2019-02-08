Rebel Wilson Summons her Inner Spice Girl in Beat Battle Challenge

After clarifying that this was not a "beat-up" challenge, which the Australian actress seemed hesitant about, Fallon explained the rules: "A random beat will play, and we'll take turns singing songs that fit over that beat until the buzzer goes off."

After clarifying that this was not a "beat-up" challenge, which the Australian actress seemed hesitant about, Fallon explained the rules: A random beat will play, and we'll take turns singing songs that fit over that beat until the buzzer goes off. There are no winners or losers, that being said, if you can't think of a song, you lose."

Wilson declared that the game sounded "hard," though she threw herself into it full steam ahead. For the first beat, Fallon sang "Some Nights" by the artist Fun. Wilson jumped in with "Work It" from Missy Elliot. When the beat changed, Fallon launched into "MMMBop" from Hanson.

In a particularly charged moment, Wilson performed "Spice Up Your Life" by the Spice Girls, followed by "Monster" from Nicki Minaj and Kanye West. And finally, the buzzer went off.

Fallon claimed that the set was a tie, but the judges gave it to Wilson. Gaining even more confidence, she announced, "I feel like we should make it harder." Since Valentine's Day is coming up (and also the release of Wilson's Isn't It Romantic — though Wilson didn't mention that), she decided that the songs in the next round "have to be about love."

Among the love songs, Wilson sang "I'm Yours" from Jason Miraz and Fallon flew in with "You Make My Dreams" by Hall and Oates. Getting her groove on, Wilson continued to own the stage as she dove into more loved-up tunes.

From director Todd Strauss-Schulson, the Wilson-starrer Isn't it Romantic releases Feb 13. The film also features Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra and Adam Devine.

Watch the full clip of her beat battle below.