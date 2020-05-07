'Rectify' Creator Ray McKinnon Among Trio of AMC Overall Deals

The actor-writer-producer as well as 'Killing Eve's' Gina Mingacci and Rolin Jones ('Friday Night Lights') will all create and develop new projects for the AMC Networks groups as well as third-party buyers.

AMC is bringing two writers and a key producer in-house.

Rolin Jones (Friday Night Lights), Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve) and Ray McKinnon (Rectify) have all inked separate overall deals with AMC Networks' Entertainment Group. Under their respective deals, the trio will all create and develop new projects both for AMC's in-house networks as well as for third-party buyers as the studio continues its push to be a content supplier for others.



"Our writers and producers are the center of everything we do and achieve, and I could not be happier to welcome (back) this massively talented triumvirate to AMC Networks,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Rolin, Gina and Ray are exceptional. I look forward to making incredible television with these brilliant humans, all of whom are incapable of doing anything that isn’t something special.”

Jones co-created and served as co-showrunner on HBO's upcoming Perry Mason limited series starring Matthew Rhys. His credits include scripting the Emmy-nominated "The Son" episode of Friday Night Lights and collaborating on These Paper Bullets, the musical collaboration with Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong. “If AMC was a body part, they’d be Carlos Vela’s left foot,” said Jones. “For the next two years I hope to be their sock, shin guard, and cleat. Grateful and excited to be in servitude to the excellent team they’ve assembled.”

Mingacci joined Killing Eve producers Sid Gentle Films as an EP in June 2018. In addition to working with Barnett on Killing Eve, she previously teamed with her as BBC America's senior vp scripted, where she oversaw domestic and international drama series including the final two seasons of Orphan Black. “Sarah and her team are some of the gutsiest, most creatively driven and passionate execs out there and they are never afraid to take risks, especially with fresh voices and emerging talent,” said Mingacci. “I feel lucky to continue my relationship with them in this new, exciting way.”

McKinnon re-joins AMCN after he created and served as showrunner on the critical darling and Peabody-winning Sundance TV drama Rectify. He also earned an Oscar for best live-action short for 2002's The Accountant, which he wrote, directed and starred in. As an actor, his credits include Ford v. Ferrari, Mud, O Brother, Where Out Thou, Apollow 13 and Bugsy.

“As it is a little late for me to realistically consider a career change, I am beyond excited (just below manic) to be getting back into the ‘making up stuff’ business with Sarah Barnett and all the folks at AMC,” said McKinnon. “They embraced my particular slant once before with Rectify which played no small part in my decision (and hopefully theirs) to have another go. It’s near impossible to collaborate with someone who doesn’t really get what you’re going for. Sarah did and does and that’s hard to put a value on. I feel very fortunate. Given the times we’re in, it is hard not to be moved, inspired, and appalled into picking up the pen again. I can only hope for a full well.”