Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Gets Multiyear Renewal, Spinoff at Facebook Watch

The second talk show in the franchise will feature Gloria Estefan and her daughter and niece.

Facebook Watch is doubling down on its popular Red Table Talk.

The social media giant's original video arm has struck a three-year deal with host and executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith and Westbook Studios that will keep the talk show running through 2022. Facebook Watch is also adding a second show to the Red Table Talk franchise: Red Table Talk: The Estefans will be hosted by Gloria Estefan, her daughter, Emily, and niece Lili.

"We've been fortunate enough to be in business with such wonderful partners and are thrilled to expand the Red Table Talk franchise with Jada Pinkett Smith, the Estefans and Westbrook Studios," said Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming at Facebook Watch. "Red Table Talk is a shining example of how content, community and conversation come together on Facebook Watch. We’re proud to keep this conversation going around topics our fans care about."

Added Pinkett Smith, "I’m incredibly proud of Red Table Talk, and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili. Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places."

The multiyear renewal for the show comes as Facebook Watch is scaling back on scripted series with the recent cancellations of Limetown and Sorry for Your Loss. Scripted series already ordered for the platform, including Blumhouse TV's Sacred Lies and the third season of Real Bros of Simi Valley, will air as scheduled, but Facebook Watch will focus more on unscripted shows going forward.

With 7.1 million followers, Red Table Talk is among Facebook Watch's biggest shows by that measure; episodes regularly rack up 5 million or more views, based on Facebook's public-facing metrics. (Like other streamers, Watch doesn't make detailed viewing data available.)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans will originate from Miami and continue the original show's MO of candid conversations between family members, celebrity guests and experts. A premiere date hasn't been set.

"I’m incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami," said Estefan. "Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table."

Westbrook Studios produces both shows, with Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten and Miguel Melendez serving as executive producers on both. Jack Mori is also an EP of Red Table Talk, and Estefan executive produces the new show.

The two shows are part of an unscripted lineup on Facebook Watch that also includes fellow talker Steve on Watch, starring Steve Harvey, Ball in the Family, Returning the Favor and 9 Months With Courteney Cox.