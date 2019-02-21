Reese Witherspoon Developing Family Drama at Starz

The actress' company, Hello Sunshine, is working with 'Queen Sugar' writer Davita Scarlett on the multigenerational story.

Reese Witherspoon is expanding her TV producing efforts with a family drama at Starz.

The Big Little Lies star and exec producer's company, Hello Sunshine, is developing a project called Kin from Queen Sugar writer Davita Scarlett. The show will focus on three generations of women who are thrust together when their dynamic and controversial matriarch moves back to town.

"Davita has written a script that is utterly original, complex and incredibly nuanced. She deftly explores issues around identity and the secrets family members keep to protect themselves and one another," said Witherspoon. "I'm so excited to team up with Starz to bring these strong, memorable female characters to life on screen."

Added Starz programming president Carmi Zlotnik, "The opportunity to work in partnership with Davita Scarlett as well as Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on this series is serendipitous. Hello Sunshine puts women at the forefront of the stories they are telling, and that fits perfectly into Starz's overall programming strategy to offer compelling content that appeals to female audiences."

Witherspoon will executive produce Kin with Hello Sunshine's Lauren Neustadter and Scarlett, who developed the project with Chester Jones III. Scarlett is repped by ICM and attorney J.R. McGinnis.

Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine have made a push into TV of late. In addition to HBO's Big Little Lies, Witherspoon is starring in and executive producing a drama about a TV morning show for Apple; doing the same for Little Fires Everywhere at Hulu; and producing Daisy Jones & The Six, a series set in the 1970s rock 'n' roll world for Amazon.

Starz, meanwhile, has recently picked up a series based on Tana French's Dublin Murder Squad novels; P-Valley, a drama about pole dancers; and Hightown, about the drug trade on Cape Cod, along with potential spinoffs of flagship series Power. The premium outlet's other originals include Outlander, American Gods, Vida, Sweetbitter and the upcoming Now Apocalypse.