Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Face Off in 'Little Fires Everywhere' Trailer

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington go head-to-head in the newly released trailer for their upcoming Hulu drama, Little Fires Everywhere.

The eight-episode limited series, which is an adaptation of Celeste Ng's best-selling book of the same name, will debut on the streamer March 18. Ahead of the show's launch, stars Witherspoon and Washington and showrunner Liz Tigelaar were on hand at the Television Critics Association press tour to field questions about the project.

During their half-hour on stage, the two actors praised each other for their shared work ethic and commitment to hands-on producing. Washington credited Time's Up for bringing her together with actresses like Witherspoon and opening the door to collaborating together, while Witherspoon reflected on the fact that a show like Little Fires, starring two complicated female leads, likely wouldn't have been made a decade ago.

Tigelaar, for her part, shared what it was like to have Ng involved in the adaptation. "It was not stressful," said the writer, who noted that the author often told people that she may have written the song but that they were writing an amazing cover. "I felt like she was passing me the baton and asking me to run with it."

The show follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family (lead by Witherspoon) and an enigmatic mother (played by Washington) and daughter who upend their lives. In the fiery clip released today, Witherspoon's character says, "A good mother makes good choices," to which Washington's character responds, "You didn't make good choices, you had good choices."

Watch the official trailer for Little Fires Everywhere below.