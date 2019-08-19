9:00am PT by Rick Porter

Reese Witherspoon Sets Home-Organizing Series at Netflix

The actress and producer's Hello Sunshine is behind the show starring Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Reese Witherspoon

Netflix is doing a little more tidying up.

Eight months after Tidying Up With Marie Kondo debuted on the streamer, it has ordered another home-organization series that counts Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims among its executive producers.

The untitled, eight-episode show will feature Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who founded design-centric home-organization company The Home Edit and have parlayed their success into a best-selling book and now the Netflix show. Each hourlong episode will take on two organization projects shaped by Shearer and Teplin's unique sense of form-meets-function.

Subjects in the series will be a mix of everyday families and celebrity clients.

Sims and Witherspoon previously worked with Shearer and Teplin on a series called Master the Mess, which aired on DirecTV in 2018. They're executive producing the Netflix show with Charlotte Koh and Cynthia Stockhammer of Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine; Critical Content's Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer; and showrunner Tess Gamboa Meyers, a veteran of Project Runway and Little Women: NY.

The series will join a roster of unscripted shows on Netflix that also includes Queer Eye, Nailed It!, The Chef Show, Selling Sunset, The Final Table and Street Food, among numerous others.

Rick Porter

Rick Porter

Rick.Porter@THR.com rickporter

TV Scorecards