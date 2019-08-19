Reese Witherspoon Sets Home-Organizing Series at Netflix

The actress and producer's Hello Sunshine is behind the show starring Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit.

Netflix is doing a little more tidying up.

Eight months after Tidying Up With Marie Kondo debuted on the streamer, it has ordered another home-organization series that counts Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims among its executive producers.

The untitled, eight-episode show will feature Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who founded design-centric home-organization company The Home Edit and have parlayed their success into a best-selling book and now the Netflix show. Each hourlong episode will take on two organization projects shaped by Shearer and Teplin's unique sense of form-meets-function.

Subjects in the series will be a mix of everyday families and celebrity clients.

Sims and Witherspoon previously worked with Shearer and Teplin on a series called Master the Mess, which aired on DirecTV in 2018. They're executive producing the Netflix show with Charlotte Koh and Cynthia Stockhammer of Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine; Critical Content's Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer; and showrunner Tess Gamboa Meyers, a veteran of Project Runway and Little Women: NY.

The series will join a roster of unscripted shows on Netflix that also includes Queer Eye, Nailed It!, The Chef Show, Selling Sunset, The Final Table and Street Food, among numerous others.