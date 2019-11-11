Reese Witherspoon's Amazon Drama 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Hires Showrunner

Will Graham, who is also working on 'A League of Their Own' for the streamer, has also renewed his first-look deal.

Will Graham is solidifying his future at Amazon.

The Man in the High Castle and Mozart in the Jungle alum has renewed his first-look deal with the streamer and retail giant. As part of the pact, Graham has also boarded Amazon's Reese Witherspoon-produced drama Daisy Jones and the Six as showrunner.

Via his Field Trip Productions banner, Graham is also co-writing and exec producing Amazon's new take on Penny Marshall's beloved women in baseball feature A League of Their Own as a TV series. The half-hour comedy stars D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Abbi Jacobson, the latter of whom is co-writing and exec producing the series alongside Graham.

“Amazon has been my home since the beginning, and at this point we are family,” said Graham. “Jen [Salke], Vernon [Sanders], Albert [Cheng] and the whole team have nurtured and supported Field Trip since we launched, and we can’t wait to take these next steps with them. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel, Daisy Jones and the Six is a 12-episode musical drama focusing on the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the '70s. Graham will exec produce alongside Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine topper Lauren Neustadter and Circle of Confusion's Brad Mendelsohn. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber created the series and also exec produce alongside Reid. Casting for the series should be announced shortly.

“Will is a tremendous talent, with the ability to create fully realized characters and worlds across a broad range of genres,” said Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Will has been with us since our early days as a studio and we’re thrilled to have him as part of the Amazon Studios family. We’re all so excited to see Daisy Jones & The Six come to life for our Prime Video customers.”

Graham joined Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle as an EP at the start of its third season. He also produced pilot Salem Rogers for Amazon and wrote for the streamer's John Goodman comedy Alpha House. He started his career as one of the founders of the Onion News Network where he served as showrunner on the IFC show. He also co-created one of Amazon's first pilot slate projects, The Onion Presents: The News. He's repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone and Hansen Jacobson.