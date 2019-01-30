Regina Hall Says She's Received Gifts Intended for Regina King

It seems the 'Black Monday' actress is being confused for the 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Oscar nominee.

Regina Hall has received a lot of free gifts recently, though she is not the intended recipient.

The Black Monday actress revealed on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show that many companies have sent her gifts that were meant for Oscar nominee Regina King. The latter actress is currently nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. She has already won a Golden Globe for the role.

"They have really been so excited about Regina King and they get confused, so they send me her gifts," explained Hall.

She said that some of the gifts she has received include shopping spree certificates.

When asked if she has taken advantage of the free gifts, she responded, "No, I haven’t. But yes."

Fellow guest Charlie Day asked Hall why she would share the information so publicly. "You're gonna stop getting it," he said. "She's gonna be at your house being like, 'I want my [bleep]."'

Hall said she felt it was up to the companies to give King the gifts. "Well, it was not my mistake, though. It feels like they would have to regift it to her, right?" she said.

Host James Corden then asked if she ever wondered if the companies made a mistake and if she planned to send the gifts to King. "I certainly thought, 'Ah, they've made a mistake,'" she said. The audience enthusiastically laughed at the comment.

Watch the segment below.