'Rel' Showrunner Renews Overall Deal With 20th TV

Mike Scully has been with the studio for years, having worked on 'The Simpsons' and 'The Carmichael Show,' among others.

Mike Scully is staying at 20th Television.

The writer and exec producer has renewed his overall deal with the studio, which has been his home for years.

Scully, who has worked on The Simpsons and The Carmichael Show, next serves as showrunner on the studio's upcoming Fox comedy Rel. The multicamera comedy stars LilRel Howery (The Carmichael Show, Get Out) as a guy whose life is put to the test when he learns that his wife is having an affair with his barber and tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago. The comedy, which will air on Sundays in the fall, is exec produced by Jerrod Carmichael.



In addition to Rel, Scully is also developing an animated comedy, Duncanville, for Fox with Amy Poehler and his wife, Julie Scully, attached.

"I can’t think of a time in my tenure at this studio that we haven’t been in business with Mike Scully, and this deal is about making sure there never is one," 20th president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis said. "He’s such a talented comedy producer who can do just about anything, from live action to animation, single to multicam. He’s also about the nicest, most collaborative and creative guy you will ever have the pleasure to work with. We’re excited to have him leading Rel for us this fall and the animated project he’s developing with Amy Poehler is really something special.”

Added Scully: "Thanks to [20th TV presidents] Dana [Walden], Gary [Newman], Jonnie and Howard [Kurtzman] and everyone at 20th for helping me realize my dream of dying on the Fox lot with my ashes to be scattered at Moe's Cafe. Seriously, I love working at 20th so much, I may push Disney and Comcast aside and put in my own hostile offer for the place."

Scully becomes the latest producer to re-up at the studio as it faces a sale to Disney (or Comcast), joining Lee Daniels, Vali Chandrasekaran, Abraham Higginbotham, Sanaa Hamri, Tim Minear, Kurt Sutter, Rich Appel and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

Scully is repped by UTA.