TV Ratings: 'Rel' Gets Decent Start for Fox, Miss America Hits Low

The Fox comedy puts up decent numbers in a post-NFL preview, while Miss America tumbles year to year.

Fox's new comedy Rel got off to a fairly solid start Sunday, Sept. 9, but ABC's Miss America broadcast took a sizable hit vs. 2017.

Rel earned a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.05 million viewers, pending updates for its post-NFL airing across all time zones. That compares to a 2.3 in the demo for the hourlong premiere of Seth MacFarlane's The Orville on the same night last year (which adjusted up to 2.7 in the finals). The comedy moves to its regular home on Sept. 30.

Fox says Rel also gathered 500,000 viewers via streaming and on demand from Thursday to Sunday.

The Miss America telecast scored its lowest-ever numbers for an airing on a broadcast network. It averaged a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo (down 36 percent vs. a 1.1 in 2017) and 4.31 million viewers (-19 percent vs. 4.31 million).

Sunday Night Football delivered a big win for NBC. In metered-market households, the Green Bay Packers' comeback win over the Chicago Bears drew a 14.4 rating. That's up about 7.5 percent from the 13.4 Thursday's kickoff game but down 9 percent vs. the Sunday-night opener in 2017 (15.8 for Giants-Cowboys).

In the fast nationals, the primetime portion of the game averaged 19.6 million viewers and a 6.6 in the demo, pending updates.

The afternoon NFL games fared better. In metered markets, early-afternoon regional coverage was up 5 percent year to year on Fox and up 23 percent on CBS. Fox's late-afternoon national window was up a tenth of a point.

CBS' Big Brother posted a 1.5 for adults 18-49, up from 1.3 for the previous week.

NBC averaged a 5.4 rating in the demo in primetime, pending updates. Fox finished second at 2.4, followed by CBS at 0.8 and ABC at 0.7.