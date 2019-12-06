'Reno 911' Gets New Life at Quibi

The former Comedy Central series is being revived at the short-form streamer, with the show's creators set to return.

Quibi is reviving Comedy Central's cult hit Reno 911 more than a decade after the show last aired.

The short-form streaming service, set to launch in April, has picked up a new season of the show, which aired from 2003-09 on Comedy Central (and also spawned 2007 feature film Reno 911: Miami). Co-creators and stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon will return both on screen and as writers for the revival.

Additional casting will be announced later. The original show's cast also included Niecy Nash (Claws), The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough (Speechless) and Carlos Alazraqui. Mary Birdsong and Nick Swardson had prominent recurring roles.

"Reno 911 holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for 're-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate," said Lennon. "Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show."

The series comes from Comedy Central Productions. Peter Principato of Artists First and Jersey Television's Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Shere executive produce.

"We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series Reno 911 to the world,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central’s co-heads of original content. “Fans demanded this for a long time, and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call.”

Added former Comedy Central chief and now Quibi executive Doug Herzog, "I couldn’t say it better than Sarah and Jonas, and I for one will sleep soundly knowing Reno 911 is back on the beat keeping our streets safe once again."

Reno 911 is the second Quibi show for Comedy Central Productions, which is also behind a series featuring Daily Show host Trevor Noah exploring America while on a stand-up tour. Lennon is also starring in a comedy called Winos for the streamer.

Quibi, run by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is set to launch in April and has greenlit more than 50 scripted and unscripted shows, which will release in "chapters" of eight to 10 minutes each. The service will also feature short daily news and sports programs. Users will pay $5 monthly for a version with ads and $8 to watch without ads.

