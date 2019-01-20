This Week in TV: 'Rent,' 'Broad City' and the End of 'Kimmy Schmidt'

A retooled 'Conan' and a new season of 'Celebrity Big Brother' are also on tap for the week of Jan. 21.

Two beloved comedies — Broad City and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — roll out their last episodes in the week of Jan. 21, and an iconic Broadway show comes to the screen as a live special. All that, plus Conan O'Brien retools his late-night show and Anthony Scaramucci meets Kato Kaelin.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but THR can point the way to some worthy options. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

Special: Fox's third live musical, Rent (7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27), takes on one of the most-loved musicals of the past 30 years. The cast is headed by Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Brennin Hunt, Mario, Tinashe and Valentina.

Returning: CBS begins a second season of Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. Monday. Contestants include Scaramucci, Kaelin, Dina Lohan, former Olympians Ryan Lochte and Lolo Jones, Joey Lawrence and Tamar Braxton. The show runs across multiple nights in the next two weeks.

On cable …

Final season: Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer kick off Broad City's last season (10 p.m. Thursday, Comedy Central). The season premiere plays as an Instagram story as Abbi and Ilana walk the length of Manhattan for Abbi's birthday.

New: Following Broad City, Comedy Central debuts The Other Two (10:30 p.m. Thursday), about a brother and sister (Drew Tarver and Helene York) whose younger sibling achieves overnight fame as a pop star.

Returning: Conan (11 p.m. Monday, TBS) comes back from a long hiatus with a shorter (30 minutes vs. 60), more comedy-focused late night show; plus new seasons of The Magicians (9 p.m. Wednesday, Syfy), Suits (10 p.m. Wednesday, USA), Siren (8 p.m. Thursday, Freeform) and Strike Back (10 p.m. Friday, Cinemax).

Awards: The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 27 on TNT and TBS.

On streaming …

Final episodes: The last six episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt arrive Friday on Netflix, with Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) still trying to make the world a better place. The last run also includes an hour-long episode inspired by the movie Sliding Doors.

New: Netflix releases dramas Black Earth Rising, about a case at the International Criminal Court, and Kingdom, a medieval Korean zombie show, on Friday. Docuseries Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes debuts Thursday on Netflix.

In case you missed it …

Two documentaries about the disaster that was the Fyre Festival, the aborted music festival/scam/punchline of 2017, debuted last week. Hulu's Fyre Fraud and Netflix's Fyre take somewhat different approaches to the debacle, but taken together, they form an "often irresistible and provocative pairing," per THR's review.