8:14am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'Rent' Is Fox's Lowest-Rated Musical
Fox's staging of Rent underperformed Sunday night, drawing ratings at the bottom of the list of TV musicals aired in recent years.
Sunday's performance — which consisted largely of pre-filmed footage from Saturday's dress rehearsal after star Brennin Hunt broke his foot near the end of the run-through — posted a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.42 million viewers over its three-hour running time. Those are the smallest numbers for any of the four musicals Fox has aired since 2016.
They're also lower than any live (or live-ish) musical since The Sound of Music Live kicked off the broadcast trend in 2013. The previous low was 1.5 in the demo and 4.52 million viewers for A Christmas Story Live on Fox in 2017.
Elsewhere Sunday, ABC got strong showings from America's Funniest Home Videos (1.3) and the 9 p.m. Shark Tank (1.1), which both tied season highs following the network's broadcast of the NFL's Pro Bowl. A second Shark Tank at 10 p.m. drew a 1.0.
Celebrity Big Brother (1.0) was even with Friday's episode on CBS. NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8) was off a little from its last outing, and Madam Secretary held steady at 0.6.
Supergirl and Charmed both averaged 0.3 for The CW; Supergirl was even with the prior week and Charmed ticked up. NBC's annual American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World (0.7) was down from 0.9 in 2018.
Fox and ABC tied for the primetime lead among adults 18-49 at 1.1. CBS finished third at 0.9, followed by NBC, 0.7, and The CW, 0.3.
Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m. A previous version of this post incorrectly stated the adults 18-49 rating for Rent.
