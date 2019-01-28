TV Ratings: 'Rent' Is Fox's Lowest-Rated Musical

The not-quite-live performance comes in at the low end of the decade's trend of televised musicals.

Fox's staging of Rent underperformed Sunday night, drawing ratings at the bottom of the list of TV musicals aired in recent years.

Sunday's performance — which consisted largely of pre-filmed footage from Saturday's dress rehearsal after star Brennin Hunt broke his foot near the end of the run-through — posted a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.42 million viewers over its three-hour running time. Those are the smallest numbers for any of the four musicals Fox has aired since 2016.

They're also lower than any live (or live-ish) musical since The Sound of Music Live kicked off the broadcast trend in 2013. The previous low was 1.5 in the demo and 4.52 million viewers for A Christmas Story Live on Fox in 2017.

Elsewhere Sunday, ABC got strong showings from America's Funniest Home Videos (1.3) and the 9 p.m. Shark Tank (1.1), which both tied season highs following the network's broadcast of the NFL's Pro Bowl. A second Shark Tank at 10 p.m. drew a 1.0.

Celebrity Big Brother (1.0) was even with Friday's episode on CBS. NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8) was off a little from its last outing, and Madam Secretary held steady at 0.6.

Supergirl and Charmed both averaged 0.3 for The CW; Supergirl was even with the prior week and Charmed ticked up. NBC's annual American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World (0.7) was down from 0.9 in 2018.

Fox and ABC tied for the primetime lead among adults 18-49 at 1.1. CBS finished third at 0.9, followed by NBC, 0.7, and The CW, 0.3.

Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m. A previous version of this post incorrectly stated the adults 18-49 rating for Rent.