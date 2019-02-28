'Resident Alien' Drama Picked Up to Series at Syfy (Exclusive)

Syfy is moving forward with Resident Alien.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network has handed out a series order to the adaptation of Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse's Dark Horse comics.

Described as a twisted and comedic fish-out-of-water story, Resident Alien follows an alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk, Firefly, Rogue One) who crash-lands on Earth and takes on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor and slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission. The series ponders the question of if human beings are worth saving.

The Universal Content Productions project was adapted by Chris Sheridan (Family Guy), who executive produces alongside Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson (Hellboy) and Keith Goldberg (The Legend of Tarzan). Amblin Television's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also exec produce. David Dobkin (The Judge) exec produced and directed the pilot.

Tudyk stars alongside Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler. Production on Resident Alien is set to begin this summer in Vancouver.

The series order arrives nine months after Resident Alien was picked up to pilot and as Syfy is in the midst of rebuilding its scripted roster following the cancellations of Nightflyers, Z Nation and Channel Zero. The cabler next has the fifth and final season of Killjoys, Deadly Class, The Purge, Krypton, Happy and The Magicians and acquisitions Van Helsing and Wynonna Earp. The future of the latter is unclear as producers IDW Entertainment are struggling to mount the funds to begin production on the previously announced fourth season. On the development side, Syfy is prepping a reboot of Chucky and pilots from Lorne Michaels and Danny McBride.

Resident Alien marks the latest TV series for Dark Horse following Netflix's take on Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy, which is awaiting word on a (likely) second season. The order expands Syfy's relationship with Dark Horse after previously collaborating on the 2015 Canadian drama Dark Matter, which ran for three seasons.

For recently renamed UCP, the series joins a slate that also includes Umbrella Academy, Mr. Robot, Homecoming, The Act, Impulse, Dirty John, The Sinner, The Purge, Suits, Happy and The Magicians.