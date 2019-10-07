'The Resident' Co-Creator Sets Cop Show at ABC

Amy Holden Jones will co-write and executive produce a drama called 'Homicide Special' for the network.

The Resident co-creator Amy Holden Jones and Andrew Chapman, a co-executive producer on the Fox series, have landed a crime drama at ABC.

The duo will write and executive produce Homicide Special, which has a put pilot commitment from the network. The potential series comes from ABC's Disney sibling 20th Century Fox TV, where Holden Jones signed an overall deal earlier this year.

Homicide Special is named for a division of the Philadelphia Police Department. The series would follow two young, recently promoted female detectives and a beat cop as they take on an entrenched and corrupt system at an inner-city precinct.

The project marks a return to ABC for Holden Jones, who created the network's 2014 drama Black Box. Chapman's credits include TNT's Legends and ABC limited series The Assets.

Oly Obst (The Resident, Florida Girls) executive produces with Holden Jones and Chapman.

Homicide Special joins an ABC development roster that also includes comedies Cupcake Men, which counts Empire's Lee Daniels among its exec producers; Other People's Problems, from Single Parents co-EP Alison Bennett; and an untitled show from Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and The Big Sick co-writer Emily V. Gordon. All three hail from 20th TV.