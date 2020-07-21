Retro 'Jeopardy' Episode Scores Ratings Gains

The long-running game show kicked off a week of 'from the vault' episodes with Alex Trebek's first time as host.

A trip down memory lane proved to be a big draw for Jeopardy on Monday.

Having exhausted its supply of new episodes in June, the long-running game show has been airing reruns for the past several weeks. Monday began a week highlighting moments from early in the show's current run, starting with Alex Trebek's first episode as host from 1984.

Viewers came out in high numbers for the flashback: According to Nielsen overnight ratings from 44 metered markets, Monday's show was up across the board from Jeopardy's July 2019 average — which is particularly notable because the show was airing new episodes a year ago.

Trebek's first episode grew by 13 percent year to year among total viewers, and it posted bigger gains among several key demographics. (The show averaged about 8.4 million daily viewers in complete ratings the same week last year; metered markets don't cover the entire country.)

Among adults 25-54, Monday's show was up 30 percent year to year, and it rose 49 percent among adults 18-49. Ratings among adults under 35 — none of whom were alive when Trebek first hosted Jeopardy on Sept. 10, 1984 — more than doubled, rising by 109 percent.

The remainder of the week will feature episodes from the show's first 10 years, including the first "super champion," the first record-setting contestant and its 10th anniversary final.