'Revenge' Sequel in the Works at ABC

ABC is dipping into its (recent) past for its latest piece of development: a reboot of its 2011-15 drama Revenge.

The new project, which is in the early stages of development, will center on a Latinx lead character. It comes from original series producer Temple Hill and ABC Studios, with series creator Mike Kelley and How to Get Away With Murder veteran Joe Fazzio co-writing the script.

The story also has a connection to its predecessor: The central character, a young Latinx immigrant, will be guided by a character from the original series. The story follows the lead as she arrives in Malibu to take down a Sackler-esque pharmaceutical dynasty whose greed led to the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family and a global epidemic.

Just which character from the first series will be involved remains to be seen. No actors are attached to the project as of yet.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that she was open to revisiting some of ABC's "brand-defining" shows. "We'll continue to lean into the female-forward but not male-repellent character dramas and comedies going forward," said the exec. "That means not necessarily female leads, but some entry point for our female audience, which is large.

"I'm looking for some more disruptive ideas in terms of franchises, trying to harken back to what I think were some of the great brand-defining shows of ABC, which led narratively and were braver in their construct, shows like Lost, Desperate Housewives and Scandal. And also frankly, Black-ish and Fresh Off the Boat."

Black-ish prequel Mixed-ish is currently airing as part of ABC's Tuesday comedy block, and the network is also developing a Fresh Off the Boat spinoff. Roseanne spinoff The Conners is also part of the Tuesday comedy lineup (and one of the highest-rated half-hours on TV this season), and ABC shot a pilot for an NYPD Blue sequel last season.

Kelley and Fazzio will executive produce the new Revenge with Kelley's producing partner, Melissa Loy, and Temple Hill's Marty Bowen. Kelley is repped by Sloane Offer and Fazzio by attorney Paul Hastings.

