Rian Johnson's TV Company Hires Its President

Former BBC America exec Nena Rodrigue will work alongside Ram Bergman and the 'Knives Out' director at T-Street.

Knives Out's Rian Johnson and his T-Street partner Ram Bergman have made a key hire for their new TV arm.

Former BBC America executive Nena Rodrigue has been tapped to serve as president of television at T-Street. In the role, Rodrigue will have creative oversight and exec produce all TV projects for the independently staffed studio, which is financially backed by Valence Media/Media Rights Capital.

During her time at BBC America, Rodrigue most recently was exec vp programming and production, where she helped launch its new scripted direction after the cabler merged with AMC Networks. During her time there, she worked on Killing Eve and Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency.

“We are super excited to have Nena join our team,” Johnson and Bergman said in a joint statement. “Her proven track record overseeing high-quality content, keen eye for artistic vision, and support for budding creators will help T-Street as we continue to grow the company.”

Before BBC America, Rodrigue was senior vp programming at AMC-backed Sundance TV, where she worked on Rectify, The Returned, The Honourable Woman and Babylon. She's also had stints at ABC, Wolf Films, Fox and Imagine Entertainment, helping to launch the latter's TV division.

T-Street launched earlier this year with financial help from Valence, which has a minority stake in the company. The studio has a first-look deal with Valence Media's MRC for film and TV projects.

Valence Media, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter, also owns Media Rights Capital.