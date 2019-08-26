Rich Battista Named CEO of Imagine Entertainment

Former Fox and Time Inc. executive Rich Battista is headed to Imagine Entertainment.

Battista has been named CEO of the company chaired by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, effective immediately. He'll work with Grazer, Howard and the company's 90 employees to build on Imagine's growth and expansion strategy, including possible mergers and acquisitions.

"We are excited to have Rich join Imagine," said Howard and Grazer in a statement. "He brings with him a unique perspective and years of expertise and experience growing and expanding businesses, and we are confident in his ability to build upon Imagine's success."

Battista was most recently president and CEO of Time Inc. before overseeing the company's sale to Meredith Corp. in 2018. He previously was CEO of Mandalay Sports Media and spent 18 years in a variety of management positions at Fox, where among other posts he was president of Fox's national cable networks.

"I am thrilled to be joining Brian, Ron and the entire team at Imagine during this dynamic time in the areas of media, entertainment and content," said Battista. "The company's expansion in recent years globally and across new lines of business has been impressive to watch from afar and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and collaborating with the team as the company is uniquely positioned to execute on its ambitious growth plans."

Imagine has expanded into documentaries, kids and family content, brands and live theater in the past two years and recently launched a management division led by Jax Media's Tony Hernandez (Imagine acquired Jax Media in 2018). The company has also launched Imagine Impact, a content incubator and accelerator, and has co-financing ventures with Hong Kong's TVB and CBS Television Studios.