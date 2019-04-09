Richard E. Grant, Sally Field, Eve Lindley Join Jason Segel's AMC Anthology Series

The trio will star in 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' alongside creator Segel.

Jason Segel's AMC anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere has added a recent Oscar nominee and a multiple Oscar and Emmy winner to its cast.

Richard E. Grant, Sally Field and Eve Lindley will star opposite Segel in the 10-episode series, which begins filming in the summer in Philadelphia. In addition to the on-air story, the show will include viewer engagement elements across multiple platforms.

Dispatches From Elsewhere will follow a group of ordinary people who "stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life," per AMC's description. They eventually discover the mystery goes far deeper than imagined.

Grant, coming off an Oscar nod for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and next appearing in Star Wars: Episode IX, will play the leader of a secret organization. Oscar and Emmy winner Field, late of Netflix's Maniac, plays a woman whose husband recently died. Transgender actress Lindley (Mr. Robot, Outsiders) plays a young trans woman working as a docent at a museum.

Segel (How I Met Your Mother, The Muppets) created the AMC Studios series and executive produces with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch.

Grant is repped by ARG and WME; Field by UTA; and Lindley by Station 3 Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.