Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Star in Russo Brothers' Amazon Event Series

'Citadel' is a global thriller that will have local-language versions in several countries in addition to the main series.

Amazon has inked Game of Thrones veteran Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in Citadel, a global event series from Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

The show, described as an action-driven spy series, will feature interconnected, local-language versions of the story in several other countries. Amazon announced a local version in Mexico at TCA on Tuesday to go along with previously announced productions in Italy and India. The "mothership" version of Citadel will originate in the United States and star Madden and Chopra Jonas.

Amazon announced the ambitious project in July 2018, with the idea of using the U.S. series as a "fire-starter" for multiple productions in other countries. The local series are designed to "enhance the entertainment experience" and help build out the show's multi-layered world.

Former ABC Studios chief Patrick Moran has been working on Citadel since signing an overall deal with Amazon Studios in October. He'll serve as one of the show's executive producers.

Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio (Hulu's High Fidelity, History's Knightfall) will serve as writers and executive producers of the series, along with Moran, Mike Larocca and the Russo brothers. The Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya (Gomorrah), part of ITV Studios, and the Indian series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (The Family Man) and produced with Amazon Studios.

In addition to starring in more than 50 films in her home country of India, Chopra Jonas' credits include ABC's Quantico (produced by ABC Studios under Moran) and feature films Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic. Madden won a Golden Globe in 2019 for his role in the BBC/Netflix thriller Bodyguard; the former Game of Thrones star is currently in the Oscar-nominated 1917 and recently wrapped Marvel's Eternals.

A premiere date for Citadel hasn't been set. The series is part of an upcoming slate of Amazon shows that includes the streamer's big-budget Lord of the Rings adaptation, a series based on the Wheel of Time fantasy novels, the Jordan Peele-produced Hunters, limited series The Underground Railroad and Daisy Jones and the Six and Utopia from Gillian Flynn.