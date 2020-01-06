'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Sets Claymation Series at Quibi

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and the studio behind Robot Chicken are teaming for an animated series at Quibi.

The show, Gloop World, is a clay-based stop-motion series that centers on two anthropomorphic blobs, roommates Bob Roundy and Funzy. The series will follow the absurd, strangely relatable adventures of the pair around the malleable, clay-mated suburbia and outskirts of the title location.

Roiland created the series and developed it with Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner of Stoopid Buddy Studios. Harvatine will direct.

"Gloop World has been a dream of mine to make for almost seven years,” said Roiland. “A tactile clay animation show with a mysterious, weird, and expansive world and really fun characters, fingerprints and all. I couldn’t have done this without the folks at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, who understood exactly what I meant when I wanted the clay animation to have an imperfect approach, where you can see the animators in the work. I want the Gloop characters to feel like you can reach into your phone and grab them yourself. Can’t wait to share this weird silly show with the world."

Added Harvatine, "Ever since I first saw Gumby, I was fascinated with clay as a medium. Gloop World is funny, and it’s innovative, and Quibi is the perfect home for this show.”

Roiland, Harvatine and Towner will executive produce along with Stoopid Buddy's Seth Green, Matthew Senreich and Chris Waters.

Quibi is set to launch on April 6. The mobile-centric, short-form streamer has more than 50 scripted and unscripted series in its pipeline, which it will offer to subscribers for a monthly fee of $5 with ads and $8 without ads. It will also feature daily news and sports shows. Its animated offerings include shows from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Andy Cohen.