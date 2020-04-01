'Rick and Morty' Sets Return Date, Releases Trailer for Season 4's Second Half

The Adult Swim hit will begin the second half of its fourth season in May.

It's not quite the same as dropping a surprise season premiere on April Fool's Day — as was the case in 2017 — but Adult Swim did have some Rick and Morty news to break early Wednesday.

The WarnerMedia-owned cable outlet will debut the second half of Rick and Morty's fourth season May 3, about five months after the first five episode finished airing. Adult Swim also released a trailer for the episodes, featuring the two title characters in "unnecessarily badass" armor suits, a lightsaber duel and an uncomfortable moment at the dinner table with Morty's dad, Jerry.

Adult Swim also announced a host of other premiere dates during its annual April Fool's stunt. They include May 10 debuts for The Shivering Truth and JJ Villard's Fairy Tales, an August debut for new series YOLO: Crystal Fantasy and summer returns for Dream Corp LLC, Robot Chicken, Tender Touches and 12 Oz. Mouse, which was last seen in a 2018 special.

Rick and Morty's fourth season debuted in November to solid ratings. The show is in the midst of a huge 70-episode renewal that will keep it on Adult Swim well into the 2020s.

In the fall, Adult Swim will debut the second season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal along with new seasons of Gemusetto Machu Picchu, Tigtone and Lazor Wulf.

Watch the Rick and Morty trailer above.