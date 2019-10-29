'Rick and Morty' to Stream on HBO Max

The animated favorite is produced by WarnerMedia-owned Adult Swim and will be available when the service launches in May 2020.

Rick and Morty has a second streaming home.

The Adult Swim animated favorite from creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon will stream on both Disney-owned Hulu and WarnerMedia-backed HBO Max. The news was among the many announcements made Tuesday during WarnerMedia's formal HBO Max unveiling.

The first three seasons of the beloved series will be available when the streaming service launches in May 2020. (It's unclear if the HBO Max deal covers domestic only or global rights.) It's unclear how long Hulu's pre-existing streaming deal for Rick and Morty runs but given the way library deals have been working lately — and the fact that both platforms are owned by rival competitors — it would make sense that the comedy will eventually wind up exclusively on HBO Max, whose corporate parent owns the show.

"Rick and Morty exploded onto the scene in 2013 and quickly drew a legion of rabid followers from both critics and young fans,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president at TBS, TNT and truTV.“The jokes come fast and frenetically in a smart comedy concoction we are so happy to deliver on HBO Max.”

New episodes of Rick and Morty — which returns for its fourth season Nov. 10 on WarnerMedia-owned Adult Swim — will continue to launch on the linear network and join HBO Max at a later date to be determined. The pact covers all future episodes for Rick and Morty, which last year scored a massive 70-episode renewal.

Rick and Morty is the latest library title to land a new streaming deal. (Financial terms of the pact were not immediately available.) The series joins Viacom-owned Comedy Central hit South Park as well as Warner Bros. TV hits Friends and The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max. While South Park was produced by an outside supplier, the Rick and Morty deal represents the latest show that is owned by WarnerMedia to join its own streaming platform. Such has been the case with mega-hits like Friends and The Office, which are both leaving Netflix to go to a streamer that is owned by the studio who produced the comedies (HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock, respectively).

Library titles continue to remain in high demand as the streaming wars kick into high gear with four new services launching in the next six months. HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock will debut in May and April, respectively, while Disney+ and Apple TV+ arrive this month.

Animated series including Rick and Morty, South Park and Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy are among the most-watched library titles on Hulu. South Park, meanwhile, will leave Hulu in June and stream exclusively on HBO Max.