Ricky Gervais to Create, Star in Netflix Scripted Comedy Series 'After Life'

This marks the comedian's return to the space following 'Derek,' 'Life's Too Short,' 'Extras' and 'The Office.'

Ricky Gervais is returning to acting.

The prolific stand-up comedian and Office grad has set up scripted comedy After Life at Netflix. Gervais, who created the series, will also executive produce, direct and star in the six-episode, half-hour comedy.

The series revolves around Tony (Gervais), who had a perfect life. But after his wife Lisa suddenly dies, Tony changes. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it’s like a Superpower — not caring about himself or anyone else — but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know.

Frequent Gervais collaborator Charlie Hanson (Derek, Life's Too Short, Extras, David Brent: Life on the Road) also will executive produce the series.

After Life marks Gervais' return to scripted comedy following his breakout role in BBC's The Office. His most recent scripted role was in British comedy-drama Derek, which he also created, wrote, directed and starred in — and to which Netflix secured SVOD rights. Before that, he starred with Warwick Davis and Stephen Merchant in Life's Too Short, the animated Ricky Gervais Show and Extras, all at HBO. He most recently set a pair of stand-up comedy specials at Netflix, which acquired U.S. and select foreign rights to his Office feature film spinoff, David Brent: Life on the Road.

