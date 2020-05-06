Ricky Gervais Inks Netflix Overall Deal; 'After Life' Renewed for Season 3 (Exclusive)

The actor, writer, producer and comedian will develop new scripted and stand-up specials for the streamer.

Ricky Gervais is expanding his relationship with Netflix.

The actor, writer, producer and comedian has signed a multiple-year overall deal with the streamer. Included in the deal is a third season renewal for scripted comedy series After Life, which Gervais created, writes, directs and stars in.

Under the overall pact, valued at what sources decribe in the eight-figure range, Gervais will create new scripted series for as well as additional stand-up comedy specials for the streamer.

"I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I’ve grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown, and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn’t refuse," Gervais said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The overall deal arrives as Gervais has a long history with Netflix, for whom he has delivered the family feature The Willoughbys, comedy feature Special Correspondents and stand-up comedy special Ricky Gervais: Humanity. The Office creator and former Golden Globes host also reprised his iconic role of David Brent in David Brent: Life on the Road, which was acquired by the streamer.

After Life revolves around Tony (Gervais), who had a perfect life. But when his wife Lisa suddenly dies, Tony changes. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from that point on. Tony thinks it’s like a superpower — not caring about himself or anyone else — but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know.

The comedy is produced in-house by Netflix and Gervais' Derek Productions. Frequent Gervais collaborator Charlie Hanson (Derek, Life's Too Short, Extras, David Brent: Life on the Road) produces. Gervais and Duncan Hayes executive produce. Season two debuted April 24 and currently has a 75 percent rating among critics and 82 percent among viewers on RottenTomatoes.com. An episode count and premiere date for season three have not yet been determined.

Gervais joins a deep roster of Netflix overall deals including Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes and Jenji Kohan, among others.

Gervais is repped by WME and United Agents.



