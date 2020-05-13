Ridley Scott Inks Apple TV Overall Deal

The prolific producer will create new projects for the tech giant for whom he once directed its famed "1984" commercial.

Ridley Scott is setting up shop at Apple.

Following a competitive dealmaking process with other outlets bidding, the prolific producer has inked a first-look TV deal with the tech giant, for whom he once directed its famed "1984" commercial that introduced the company's first Macintosh computer.

Under the multiple-year pact, Scott and his Scott Free Productions banner will create and develop new projects for the tech company. With the move, Scott ends his years-long overall deal with CBS TV Studios. Sources say the Apple deal is valued in the high seven-figure range.

Scott Free, overseen by David Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jordan Sheehan, has been a prolific developer on the TV side, with credits including CBS' The Good Wife and its All Access spinoff, The Good Fight, Amazon's The Man in the High Castle and AMC's The Terror. He next has Raised by Wolves, which was developed years ago for TNT and will finally debut with its move to streamer HBO Max. Earlier Wednesday, FX announced it is re-teaming with BBC and Scott Free for another Charles Dickens limited series with Great Expectations as its follow-up project to A Christmas Carol. The production company was also behind CBS All Access' Strange Angel, which ran for two seasons.

On the film side, Scott's credits include Top Gun, Gladiator and The Martian, among several others.

Scott Free, which was formed in 1995, is repped by WME.

Check out the famous Scott-directed "1984" commercial, below.