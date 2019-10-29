Ridley Scott's 'Raised by Wolves' Moving From TNT to HBO Max

Another series developed for one of WarnerMedia's linear networks is moving to streaming platform HBO Max.

Raised by Wolves, directed and produced by Ridley Scott, is moving to HBO Max after it was originally picked up straight to series a year ago at TNT. The news was one of a wave of announcements made Tuesday during HBO Max's formal unveiling.



Starring Travis Fimmel (Vikings), the 10-episode sci-fi drama revolves around two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a difficult task.

Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) created the series and serves as showrunner. He exec produces the drama alongside Scott Free's Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian).



"As we strive to set a high creative bar for HBO Max, there’s no better person to set that bar than Ridley Scott as he delivers his first season of yet another incredible vision realized,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV.

Raised by Wolves has been kicking around for more than a year without so much as a premiere date or trailer. It becomes the latest show developed for TNT or TBS to move as Reilly and company figure out which projects are the right fit for those basic cable networks vs. which make sense for HBO Max. Earlier this month, HBO Max announced that TBS' critically adored but low-rated comedy Search Party would be moving exclusively to the streaming service for its upcoming third and newly announced fourth seasons. The move was designed to help Search Party — already a better performer digitally than on TBS — grow its audience.

Meanwhile, Snowpiercer — developed for TNT and moved to TBS — was eventually relocated back to the former network after being in development there since 2016. (Many insiders question when that show will make its move to HBO Max as an original.) TBS' animated comedy Final Space also moved from the comedy-focused network to Adult Swim for first-run episodes. What's more, TBS' unscripted comedies Drop the Mic and Joker's Wild also moved to formerly drama-oriented TNT. Additionally, TBS last week announced Obliterated, its first-ever straight-to-series drama order. Still to be determined is the future of the comedic anthology The Guest Book at TBS.

With Raised by Wolves' move, TNT's dwindling roster of originals include Animal Kingdom, the final season of Claws and The Alienist follow-up Angel of Darkness. There's no word (yet) on Lily Rabe starrer Deadlier Than the Male, which has been in the works since early 2018.



Executives from TNT and TBS have not been available to respond to THR's multiple requests about the future of both networks in light of all the show jumping. Still, moving originals around the corporate ecosystem remains increasingly common as media behemoths like Viacom, Disney and WarnerMedia prep their own streaming services.

"The breathtaking worlds, compelling characters and intricate storylines that Ridley, Aaron and team have created for this project are mesmerizing,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.