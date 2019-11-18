Riley Keough to Star in Reese Witherspoon's 'Daisy Jones and the Six' at Amazon

Amazon has found its Daisy Jones.

Riley Keough will star as the lead singer in Amazon's Reese Witherspoon-produced straight-to-series musical drama Daisy Jones and the Six. Additionally, Niki Caro (Mulan, The Zookeeper's Wife, Whale Rider) has boarded the series as an exec producer and will direct multiple episodes, including the pilot.

Based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel, the12-episode series focuses on the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the 1970s. Born into privilege but ignored by her selfish parents, Keough's Daisy Jones is a spirited and enigmatic singer-songwriter who comes of age and rises to rock superstardom against the backdrop of the L.A. music scene in the 1970s.

Will Graham (The Man in the High Castle, Mozart in the Jungle) will exec produce alongside Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine topper Lauren Neustadter and Circle of Confusion's Brad Mendelsohn. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber created the series and also exec produce alongside Reid.



This is Keough's latest rock role. She made her big-screen debut in 2010's rock drama The Runaways, playing Marie Currie opposite Kristen Stewart (who played Joan Jett) and Dakota Fanning (as Cherie Currie). Daisy Jones and the Six is also Keough's second TV series. The actress and model, who is the eldest grandchild of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, previously starred in the first season of Steven Soderberg's Starz anthology The Girlfriend Experience, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination. Her film credits include American Honey, Mad Max: Fury Road The Lodge, Under the Silver Lake andThe House That Jack Built. She's repped by CAA, Thirty Three Management and Hansen Jacobson.

A premiere date for the series has not yet been determined.



