Rita Moreno Dishes on Meeting Trump at His Penthouse: "Everything was Gold"

The actress has signed on to star in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story,' in which she will also serve as executive producer.

Rita Moreno, who was recently cast in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night.

The actress was greeted by the the host saying, "West Side Story the album was one of, like, six albums we had in my house growing up."

Although the conversation about West Side Story was barely touched upon, Kimmel took the opportunity to learn about Moreno's past, asking her when she first started performing. "I was 15...I'm 87 now," Moreno said with a smile.

Kimmel brought up a picture of Moreno on the cover of LIFE Magazine in 1954, with a tagline that read, "This actress's catalogue of sex and innocence." Moreno revealed that she wasn't a big star then, but Darryl F. Zanuck, who ran Fox Studios at the time, "saw the cover and said, 'Who is that girl? Get me that girl.'"

"That's show business," quipped Moreno.

"Speaking about her role in One Day at a Time, Moreno said called [writer] Norman Lear with one condition for her playing the part: "I said to him, I know [the character] is an older woman, she's a grandma, but she still has to be sexual."

Moving to a different subject, Kimmel asked Moreno if she's ever met President Donald Trump. "Yes, and it was memorable," she replied, diving into a story. "My husband and I were invited to a cocktail party that was honoring Governor Cuomo, and we went to Trump's penthouse apartment. Everything was gold!"

Moreno continued, "He told us the price of everything. I thought, 'gee, that's so low brow. It was astonishing. He hasn't changed."