'Riverdale' Adds 'Vida' Star to Season 4 Cast (Exclusive)

One of the stars of Vida is headed to Riverdale.

Mishel Prada has joined The CW series in a recurring role in season four, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The part doesn't affect her status on the Starz series, which has been renewed for a third season.

On Riverdale, Prada will play Hermosa, a Miami-born and -raised private investigator who arrives in town in classic femme fatale fashion. Hermosa is confident, ambitious and calculating — and knows that everything comes with a price.

In addition to Vida, Prada also starred in AMC's Emmy-nominated short-form digital series Fear the Walking Dead: Passage.

Riverdale closed out its third season in May by flashing forward to Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camilla Mendes), covered in blood and standing around a fire, with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) nowhere to be seen. Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told THR he wanted to end on the flash-forward to "build to something in season four."

"Part of the fun of season four will be seeing, how did we get to that place?" said Aguirre-Sacasa. "How did those three characters, Archie, Betty, Veronica, get to be in the woods, around that fire, covered in blood? … We thought that was a really great challenge to us, and a different way to do a cliffhanger."

The series will also pay tribute to former star Luke Perry, who died in March, in its Oct. 9 season premiere. Perry's friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty is set to guest-star in the episode.