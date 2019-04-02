'Riverdale' Creator Signs Big Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will stay at the studio under a rich new contract that runs into the mid-2020s.

The red-hot overall deal market for showrunners can chalk up another beneficiary.

Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has signed a big new deal with Warner Bros. TV, which produces both series. The multi-year agreement locks in Aguirre-Sacasa at the studio into the 2020s, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Under the agreement, Aguirre-Sacasa will develop and produce new projects for the studio via his Muckle Man Productions and continue running Riverdale for The CW and Sabrina for Netflix. He is also executive producing Katy Keene, a potential Riverdale spin-off at The CW co-written with Michael Grassi.

Riverdale is The CW's second highest-rated series behind The Flash. Netflix doesn't regularly release viewing data, but the streamer has renewed The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina through a fourth season (its second arrives Friday).

Aguirre-Sacasa's overall deal is the latest in a burgeoning market as studios and streamers look to lock down top creatives in the era of 500 or more scripted series, and media giants like Warner Bros. TV parent WarnerMedia and Disney are set to launch their own streaming platforms.

Just at Warner Bros., Aguirre-Sacasa joins fellow Riverdale exec producer Greg Berlanti, who signed what sources say is a massive $400 million extension last year; Ava DuVernay; and Mindy Kaling, who moved from Universal TV to WB in a rich six-year pact.

The market has also yielded rich deals for the likes of Ryan Murphy and frequent collaborator Brad Falchuk, Shonda Rhimes and Kenya Barris at Netflix; The Good Place creator Mike Schur, who recently signed a nine-figure deal to remain at Universal TV; and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, who re-upped at Universal Content Productions.

Aguirre-Sacasa is repped by WME and attorneys Robert Offer and Tom Collier.

Deadline first reported the news.