'Riverdale' Enlists Shannen Doherty for Luke Perry Tribute

Perry had remained friends with his former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star and had discussed bringing her onto the CW series before his death.

Riverdale's tribute to late actor Luke Perry will include his longtime friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty.

Doherty will guest-star on the CW series' season four premiere, which is scheduled for Oct. 9, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con. The episode, titled "In Memoriam," will reflect on Perry's legacy and the imprint his Riverdale character, Fred Andrews, had on the show.

Perry and Doherty co-starred for four seasons on Beverly Hills, 90210, after which Doherty left the show following clashes with other co-stars. The two reconnected when both were having health issues in 2015 and remained close up until Perry's March 4 death.

Aguirre-Sacasa said Perry had been advocating for Doherty to appear on Riverdale "since season one. They were such good friends, and when we were putting together this tribute episode, we wanted to make it as special as possible, and so we asked Shannen to do a pivotal, super-emotional role. She read the script and immediately said yes. It’s very impactful."

Doherty is also starring on BH90210, Fox's meta-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, which is set to premiere Aug. 7. She and the rest of the show's original core cast — Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling — play versions of themselves who come together and try to mount a revival of the teen soap that rocketed them to stardom.

The project was announced just a week before Perry died; he was not attached to it at the time due to his Riverdale commitments.

Also at SDCC, Aguirre-Sacasa said Dawson's Creek and The Fosters alumnus Kerr Smith will recur in season four of Riverdale as Mr. Honey, the new principal of Riverdale High School. The character is "a bit of a hard-ass" who takes a tougher stance against the students, in particular the seniors.