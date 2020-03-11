'Riverdale' Shuts Down Production After Crewmember Has Contact With Coronavirus

In a statement, Warner Bros. Television confirmed Wednesday that the "team member is currently receiving medical evaluation."

The CW's Riverdale has shut down production of its fourth season after a member its their team came in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. The show is currently filming in Vancouver.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," the statement read. "The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

WBTV said that "out of an abundance of caution," production of the popular teen series is "currently suspended."

Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camilla Mendes and Cole Sprouse. The show is currently airing its fourth season and has already been renewed for a fifth.

The news comes the same day the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. There are currently more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 31 confirmed deaths.

Concerns have risen in the entertainment industry with a myriad of events canceled or postponed so far, including SXSW and the Game Developers Conference, while the release date for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, has been delayed.

SAG-AFTRA has also canceled in-person meetings due to coronavirus concerns and the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in Southern California have been delayed. Video game convention E3 has also been cancelled.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy have taken precautions by filming without a live audience. Other shows such as Live with Kelly and Ryan, the New York-based late-night shows and NBC's The Today Show, among others, have also followed suit in proceeding with their filming with new precautionary measures.

CBS' Survivor also halted production Wednesday on its 41st season due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.