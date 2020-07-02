'Riverdale' Spinoff 'Katy Keene' Canceled at The CW

The CW's lone bubble show has met its fate.

The network has canceled Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene after one season.

The Lucy Hale starrer from Warner Bros. TV was left off the younger-skewing network's mass renewal earlier this year, with a renewal decision hinging on the show's digital performance on the recently launched HBO Max streaming performance.

While the show from super-producer Greg Berlanti was owned in-house, the series did not perform on either the linear network with delayed viewing or on The CW's digital platforms the way that fellow rookies Batwoman and Nancy Drew did. That's a somewhat surprising development given that Riverdale became a mega-hit thanks in large part to its digital performance on Netflix lifting the show's sophomore run on The CW.



From Riverdale and Archie Comics content chief Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the series starred Hale as comic book favorite Katy Keene and featured Ashleigh Murray making the transition from the flagship series to the spinoff.

Katy Keene is the network's only cancellation this season, while The 100, Arrow and Supernatural all had predetermined and celebrated final seasons. The decision to ax the show arrives after The CW showed early faith in the series and ordered 13 back-up scripts before its premiere, though no additional episodes were ultimately picked up.

The cancellation arrives days after ABC passed on The Brides, a genre drama from Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti.



