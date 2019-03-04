'Riverdale' Suspends Production After Luke Perry's Death

The CW series stops production Monday to allow cast and crewmembers time to grieve for their co-star.

Production on Riverdale has stopped following the death of actor Luke Perry on Monday.

Perry, 52, played Fred Andrews on The CW drama series. He died Monday after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27.

Filming on the series was suspended Monday to allow cast and crew time to grieve for their co-star.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," said Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, along with producer Warner Bros. TV and The CW, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time."

Perry, best known for playing Dylan McKay on Fox's 1990s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, had been with Riverdale since its debut in 2016. His Fred Andrews is the father of Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa), the central character in the Archie Comics adaptation.

The show's writers and cast and others in Hollywood have paid tribute to Perry, praising him as someone who hadn't let stardom affect him negatively.

"You were a joyful and vibrant soul," the Riverdale writers said on Twitter. "You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend."

Tributes also came from Perry's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars Ian Ziering, Kathleen Robertson and Emma Caulfield Ford; Molly Ringwald, who plays Fred's estranged wife, Mary, on Riverdale; Jon Cryer; and many others.