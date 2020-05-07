R.L. Stine Horror-Comedy Anthology a Go at Disney+

Seth Grahame-Smith will adapt the author's 'Just Beyond' graphic novel series for the streamer.

Disney+ is getting into the anthology business.

The streamer has given a series order to Just Beyond, based on best-selling author R.L. Stine's graphic novel series of the same name. Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) will adapt the BOOM! Studios books and executive produce.

Disney+ has ordered eight episodes and is assembling a writers room with an eye toward a fall 2021 premiere.

"I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents,” said Grahame-Smith. "I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them."

Said Stine, "Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World. It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I'm thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I'm so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?"

Just Beyond comes from Disney's 20th Century Fox Television. Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg will executive produce via their KatzSmith Productions; Stephen Christy and Ross Richie are also executive producers, and Stine is a co-EP.

KatzSmith is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. BOOM! Studios is repped by UTA and Matt Saver.

Just Beyond joins a list of upcoming and in-the-works shows at Disney+ that includes several Marvel and Star Wars series — including a Star Wars project from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland — a Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot, a revival of animated series The Proud Family and a show based on the Tom Hanks movie Turner & Hooch.