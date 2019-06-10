Rob McElhenney Brings Trailer for Apple Comedy 'Mythic Quest' to E3

The 'It's Always Sunny' star plays a video game studio director in the series.

During Ubisoft’s E3 press conference on Monday afternoon in Los Angeles, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and creator Rob McElhenney took the stage at the Orpheum Theater to debut new footage from his upcoming Apple+ comedy series, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet.

McElhenney’s character is Ian Grimm, a video game studio director who is a bit of an egomaniac. The series follows the developers working on the massively multiplayer role-playing game, Mythic Quest.

The trailer centers on McElhenney’s character showing off a commercial for the game that is focused entirely on himself, including a sweeping shot of Grimm standing shirtless.

McElhenney and It's Always Sunny's Charlie Day will executive produce the series under their RCG Productions banner with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg and Nick Frenkel, and Ubisoft's Gerard Guillemot, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik also being credited as EPs. The project hails from Lionsgate, 3 Arts and Ubisoft.