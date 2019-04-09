Rob Riggle Lands Adventure Series at Discovery Channel (Exclusive)

The actor, comedian and retired Marine will employ his passion for adventure as he travels around the world in hopes of solving some of the world’s greatest mysteries.

Discovery Channel has greenlighted a new adventure series starring Rob Riggle.

In the tentatively titled Rob Riggle: Global Investigator, the actor, comedian and retired Marine will employ his passion for adventure as he travels around the world in hopes of solving some of the world’s greatest mysteries.

Riggle, inspired by his grandfather, developed a love of exploring as a young boy, when he became captivated by myths and legends from far-off places he could only imagine. In his new series, Riggle will "embark on heart-pounding journeys, seeing everything the world has to offer one mystery at a time."

Each week, Riggle will use his self-proclaimed "extensive knowledge of everything" to explore a mystifying legend that takes him on an epic adventure around the world. He'll meet local guides to help him along the way and invite people who don't think he's up to the challenge to accompany him, eventually proving them wrong. Relying on his mental toughness and self-taught high-performance karate, Riggle will take on some of the biggest challenges and most daring adventures he’s ever faced.

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator is produced for Discovery Channel by Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions. The premiere date will be announced at a later date.

"Rob Riggle’s thirst for adventure is only matched by his extreme confidence in his own abilities. We're thrilled to be working with him and can’t wait to show our viewers Rob's unique take on some of the world's biggest mysteries," said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer at Discovery & Factual.

Riggle already has a relationship with Discovery. Last summer, he trained with Shaquille O'Neal for a shark dive featured in the July special Shaq Does Shark Week.

"I couldn’t be happier to be working with Discovery on another project. After taming sharks with Shaq in the Bahamas for Shark Week, I can’t wait to travel the world exploring some of our greatest mysteries," Rob Riggle said.

"Global Investigator is feeding into an untapped intersection of comedy and adventure," said record-breaking producer Packer, executive producer and CEO of Will Packer Media. "I can't think of anything more fun than hanging with Rob Riggle and traveling around the world."

Matthew Kelly and Michael Sorensen serve as executive producers for Anomaly, Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media and Paul Matusheski and Benjamin Haslup for Hazmat. For Discovery, Joseph Schneier is executive producer. Riggle and Chris Pizzi also serve as executive producers.