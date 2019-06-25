Rob Riggle Sets 'Shark Week' Return With Star-Studded Show From Will Packer (Exclusive)

Rob Riggle, right, gets ready for his 'Shark Trip' adventure along with, from left, Damon Wayans Jr., Joel McHale, Anthony Anderson and Adam Devine.

Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine, Joel McHale and Damon Wayans Jr. will join the actor and comedian in 'Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.' for Discovery Channel's annual summer programming event.

Rob Riggle is returning to Discovery Channel's "Shark Week" lineup with a new show co-starring some of his famous friends.

Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum. will air as part of the annual week of programming centered around sharks, running from July 28 through Aug. 4.

For Shark Trip, actor, comedian, retired Marine and "Global Investigator" Riggle (12 Strong, The Hangover and Rob Riggle's Ski Master Academy) enlists friends Anthony Anderson (Black-Ish), Adam Devine (HBO's The Righteous Gemstones), Joel McHale (ABC's Card Sharks) and Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl) for the "ultimate guys trip" involving a shark adventure. It's unclear whether Riggle's friends know exactly what they signed up for.

The special is produced for Discovery Channel by prolific producer Will Packer, who's been behind such box office hits as Girls Trip, Little, the Think Like a Man series and the Ride Along films, along with Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment and Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions.

In addition, Riggle will do double duty as host of "Shark Week's" late-night talk show Shark After Dark.

"I'm a huge 'Shark Week' fan and can't wait to dive back into the water with the ocean's most magnificent creatures. It's going to be an epic 'Shark Trip' with some of my best buddies," Riggle said.

Added Packer, executive producer and CEO of Will Packer Media: "I brought Rob in for 'Shark Week' last year and I'll be honest, I was kinda surprised he survived. So I thought, what the heck, let's put together a 'Guys Trip' and see if we can trick four other dudes into coming along with him this time," he said in a nod to Girls Trip, his movie that made Tiffany Haddish a star.

Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum. continues a successful partnership among Riggle, Packer and Discovery Channel. For last year's "Shark Week," Riggle trained Shaquille O'Neal for a shark dive in the Bahamas. Packer was an executive producer of the special, Shaq Does Shark Week, which ranked as the most-watched telecast in cable during the week among adults 25-54 and males 25-54.

Riggle also recently landed his own adventure show at Discovery Channel wherein he travels around the world in hopes of solving some of the world’s greatest mysteries. That series also is produced by Will Packer Media, Anomaly, Haunted Steel Mill and Hazmat.

"Shark Week," which has been a part of the Discovery Channel lineup for more than 30 years, focuses on new, innovative shark research technology and insight on some of the most unique shark species in the world. The 2019 edition also will take viewers to the depths of the ocean in search of Deep Blue, employ the first "drone-towed" seal decoy and test cutting-edge technology for shark detecting surveillance. Discovery also has inked partnerships with shark experts and nonprofit groups that will yield content on digital and social media platforms as well.

Last year, "Shark Week" made Discovery the most-watched network in all of primetime TV (including broadcast) among male viewers 18-49 and men 18-34 and cable's No. 1 network in primetime across all 25-54, 18-49 and 18-34 demos.

Executive producers for Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum. are Matthew Kelly and Michael Sorensen for Anomaly, Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media and Paul Matusheski and Benjamin Haslup for Hazmat. For Discovery Channel, Nancy Daniels, Howard Swartz and Joseph Schneier are executive producers. Riggle, Chris Pizzi and Bennett Webber also serve as executive producers.