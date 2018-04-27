Rob Schneider Says Alec Baldwin's Trump is Hurting 'SNL'

"I don't find his impression to be comical because, like I said, I know the way his politics lean and it spoils any surprise," the alum of the NBC late-night sketch comedy show says.

Rob Schneider is not a fan of Alec Baldwin playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

The SNL alum recently told the New York Daily News that his feelings on the matter have mostly to do with the fact it is well known that Baldwin hates the president. Because of that, the impression is bad for the iconic sketch show, he says.

"The fun of Saturday Night Live was always you never knew which way they leaned politically," he told the Daily News. "You kind of assumed they would lean more left and liberal, but now the cat's out of the bag they are completely against Trump, which I think makes it less interesting because you know the direction the piece is going."

Using Dana Carvey as an example, Schneider said the comedian's impression of George H.W. Bush during his time in office worked well because Carvey had empathy for the then-president.

"Carvey played it respectfully," Schneider said. "To me, the genius of Dana Carvey was Dana always had empathy for the people he played, and Alec Baldwin has nothing but a fuming, seething anger toward the person he plays."

Calling Baldwin's Trump "hard to watch," Schneider said the bit is hurting SNL.

"Alec Baldwin is a brilliant actor … he's not a comedian," Schneider said. "I don't find his impression to be comical because, like I said, I know the way his politics lean and it spoils any surprise. There's no possible surprise. He so clearly hates the man he's playing."

Schneider currently stars in Netflix's Real Rob.