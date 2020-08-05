Robert Downey Jr.-Produced Drama Series Lands at Apple

Team Downey is headed to Apple.

The tech giant's Apple Studios has given a straight to series order for a drama series produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell of Team Downey. Adam Perlman, a veteran of Showtime's Billions, is writing and executive producing. Downey may also play a supporting role in the series.

The untitled show is based on a Toronto Life article by Michael Lista and centers on a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting, adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target.

Perlman has worked on Billions for four years, rising to executive producer for the Showtime drama's most recent season. His credits also include The Good Wife and The Newsroom. He executive produces with the three Team Downey principals, with Lista serving as co-EP.

The show is Team Downey's first for Apple. The company has a first-look deal at HBO — where it produces the premium cabler's Perry Mason — and is set to begin production on Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, for Netflix in the fall. On the feature side, Team Downey is behind Dolittle, The Judge and the forthcoming A Head Full of Ghosts.

The series joins a list of recent Apple acquisitions that includes Antoine Fuqua's feature film Emancipation, starring Will Smith; Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio; and drama series Masters of the Air, from Apple Studios, Amblin Television and Playtone.

Downey Jr. and Team Downey are repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson. Perlman is repped by Gersh, Brillstein and Jackoway Austen, and Lista is with Gersh and Goldenberg Nahmias LLP.