Robert Downey Jr. Sets Artificial Intelligence Docuseries at YouTube

Hailing from Team Downey, the eight-episode series will explore how A.I. is transforming the way people live and work.

YouTube is diving into the world of artificial intelligence with its new series pickup.

The streamer has given an eight-episode order to an untitled docuseries from Team Downey that will explore the impact of A.I. and how it is transforming the way people live and work, both now and in the future. The hour-long series will feature interviews with people in the fields of science, philosophy, technology, engineering, medicine, futurism, entertainment and the arts.

Downey will executive produce the project alongside Team Downey's Susan Downey and Emily Ford. Evan Moore will oversee the project for Team Downey. Sonar Entertainment's Jenna Santoianni and Tom Lesinski will also executive produce, with Network Entertainment's Derik Murray and Paul Gertz producing.

The series will make its debut on YouTube Red, the streamer's $10-per-month subscription streaming service, in 2019.

"We are excited to be in business with the smart creative minds behind this innovative new series," said YouTube head of original content Susanne Daniels. "There is so much to discover, and this series will take us on a fascinating journey as we explore the exciting developments in the world of A.I. and glimpse into the future."

Added Susan Downey, "Robert and I share a curiosity for A.I., a complicated and often polarizing subject. Our aim is to explore A.I. through a lens of objectivity and accessibility, in a thoroughly bold, splashy and entertaining way. We're thrilled to bring this project to life along with Network Entertainment, Sonar and YouTube Red."

The pickup marks an expansion into the docuseries category for YouTube Red, which has focused primarily on comedy, drama and reality series since its launch in 2015. Other projects in the works at the Google-owned streamer include a TV spinoff of The Edge of Seventeen and a comedy series starring Adam Pally. YouTube also recently handed a second-season order to Karate Kid reboot Cobra Kai.

For Team Downey, the project joins a growing slate of television projects, including a Perry Mason remake set at HBO.