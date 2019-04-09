Robert Englund to Host Travel Channel Series (Exclusive)

The horror icon will investigate strange stories from America's past in 'Shadows of History.'

Travel Channel's focus on spooky destinations and unexplained phenomena will continue with a series hosted by horror icon Robert Englund.

The cabler has picked up six episodes of Shadows of History, in which the Nightmare on Elm Street star Englund investigates "frightening, odd and creepy" stories from America's past, as initially printed in newspapers. The series will be announced Wednesday as part of Travel Channel's slate at the Discovery Networks upfronts.

In each episode, Englund will track down the story behind a bizarre or mysterious account printed in an American newspaper in the past. He will enlist historians and scholars to get to the truth behind the reports.

"How can you make fascinating and petrifying stories even more scary? Add the genius of Robert Englund," said Travel Channel GM Jane Latman. "As if tales of flying monsters, zombie cannibals and ghost ships were not enough, we are cranking up the volume for maximum impact. And our fans are going to go nuts for this legendary actor."

With the success of its long-running Ghost Adventures, Travel Channel has focused its shows and storytelling around myths, legends and lost treasure. It seems to be working: The network enjoyed its best year ever in 2018, with ratings improving by 15 percent over the previous year.

Shadows of History is produced by Workaholic Productions (Travel's The Yes Man, America: Facts vs. Fiction). Luke Ellis executive produces for Workaholic and Daniel A. Schwartz for Travel Channel.

Travel Channel, along with HGTV and Food Network, came under the Discovery umbrella in March 2018 when Discovery Networks completed its acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive.