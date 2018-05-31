Robin Thede to Host TCA Awards

The host of BET's 'The Rundown' will emcee the 34th annual awards, set for Aug. 4 at the Beverly Hilton.

Robin Thede is bringing her late-night skills to the Television Critics Association.

The host of BET's The Rundown has been tapped to emcee the 34th annual TCA Awards. The ceremony, which is not televised, is set for Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Beverly Hilton, where the semi-annual tour is held for a two-week period as broadcasters, cable networks and streamers present their new and returning fare to press.

Thede is fresh off hosting her own late-night show, BET's The Rundown, which wrapped its freshman run in April and is awaiting word on a second season. The series, which she also exec produces, has earned strong reviews with critics praising her sharp commentary, biting sketches and fun parodies of pop culture and politics.

"In less than a year, Robin Thede and The Rundown have become an indispensable voice in late-night television, offering insight and advocacy," said Daniel Fienberg, TCA president and The Hollywood Reporter TV critic. "From politics to popular culture, her perspective is fearless, hilarious and unique, while her energy and dance moves are second to none. The TCA is proud to have her on board as we honor the best that television has to offer and celebrate 34 years of the TCA Awards."

Thede made history in 2015 when she became the first female African-American head writer in late night for her work on Comedy Central's The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore. She followed that up a year later with becoming the first black woman to serve as head writer for the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"Outside of #Beychella, nothing has excited me more than hosting this year's TCA Awards! After all, if a burnt turnip can be president, why can't I host this incredible show? I look forward to the event and can't wait to body roll my way into every critic's heart," Thede said.

Thede's résumé includes serving as head writer on The Queen Latifah Show, writing for The Real Husbands of Hollywood and writing for comedians such as Chris Rock, Anthony Anderson, Kevin Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

Thede becomes the latest celebrity to host the TCA Awards. Kristin Chenoweth hosted last year, with James Corden, Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien, Drew Carey and more serving in the same capacity.

TV critics across the country vote in the TCA Awards. Categories include individual achievement in drama, comedy, news and information, reality programming, new program and program of the year. Last year, The Handmaid's Tale took home the program of the year, This Is Us was recognized as best new show and Atlanta won best comedy.