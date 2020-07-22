'Rodham': Sarah Treem Adapting Hillary Clinton Fictional Novel as Hulu Series

Hulu continues to explore the world of Hillary Clinton.

The streamer is teaming with The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem to adapt Curtis Sittenfeld's best-selling novel Rodham as a scripted drama series. The potential series is currently in the development stage at Disney-backed Hulu, meaning it would still need a formal series order before it is to move beyond the script stage.

Published in May, Rodham imagines an alternative history where Hillary Rodham never marries Bill Clinton and asks what would have happened to her life and our country, if she had made a different choice. A modern parable about choices, feminism and why this country has such a complicated relationship to women in power, Rodham tells the story of an ambitious young woman, developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again.

Should Rodham move forward, it would be Hulu's second HRC-focused series. The streamer also teamed with Clinton for Hillary, a four-part docuseries featuring interviews with the former presidential candidate and dozens of her friends, colleagues, journalists and family members. That series launched in March to strong buzz following its January debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

Treem will pen the script and exec produce Rodham, which is being produced by Fox 21 Television Studios. Rodham is the first project to stem from Treem's November overall deal with Disney's cable- and streaming-focused studio. Warren Littlefield will executive produce via his Fox 21-based Littlefield Co. Sittenfeld will also be credited as an exec producer alongside Littlefield and Treem.

Treem, who bid farewell to Showtime drama The Affair last year, next has the Hedy Lamarr drama starring Gal Gadot. The limited series was originally developed for Showtime and recently moved to Apple with an eight-episode series order. (A premiere date has not been determined.)

Treem left her longtime home at Showtime for a Fox 21 deal last year afterThe Affair wrapped its five-season run on the premium cable network. A month later, The Hollywood Reporter detailed allegations from former Affair star Ruth Wilson that she departed the series after season four following what she claimed was a toxic on-set environment. Treem denied the allegations.

Rodham would join a Hulu scripted roster that also includes The Handmaid's Tale, The Great, Ramy, Dollface, The Orville, Reprisal, Shrill, Solar Opposites, Woke and Love, Victor, among others.